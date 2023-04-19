FC Village Board holds two meetings in March

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board held two meetings in March, its regular meeting back on the 13th and a special meeting on the 30th at the Village Hall.

At that special meeting, the Board unanimously approved variance request for road width on extension of South White Street: The variance will have the road width at 32-feet from the ordinance established 36-feet. and they approved a motion to deepening sewer line on Randall Road to avoid the need to have a lift station and hope save money in the long run up to $250,000 despite the $40,000 initial cost for deepening the line,

At the regular meeting, a first reading to amend village ordinances to state health and sanitation complaints should be made to the Village Administrator, rather than the Village President; was rejected by a 4-3 vote. The majority of the Board felt there was no need to take all the time to change all the village ordinances reflect such a change and if such a change is needed it must be done as a matter of village policy rather than statutory change, as Trustee Karen Hurd put it as she was one of the Trustees to vote against the first reading along with Sheena Kaatz, Ryan Aylesworth and Karen Herbison. Those supporting the change, including Village President Tim Raap stated in support this was needed for consistency, as the village has been reviewing our ordinances and have already went through many of them and changed them to reflect the day-to-day person who is responsible for administering the particular ordinance.

In other agenda items, the Board unanimously approved purchase new digital police radios from Racom in the amount of $6,672.44 as the county is swithcing to a new digital radio service. They also approved a memorandum of understanding with the Town of Ludington for police services and approved a variance for Rollover Curb at Creekside Estates: