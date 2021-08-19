FC Village Board keeps police department staff the same

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board voted unanimously to keep the police department staff level the same during its July meeting held back on the 12th at the village hall.

The coverage level in the village police department will be the same with two full-time officers and one part-time officer. Village Administrator Jared McKee had been asked by the board to freeze the hiring process until the decision on staffing levels could be reviewed by the board. He will now proceed with the hiring process for a new village police chief.

In other agenda items, the board unanimously approved a sign and building permit application of Allan & Tania Roberts for 155 E. Lincoln Ave.; unanimously approved stablishing a policy for handling delinquent accounts and establishing levels to write-off accounts; change the ordinance to allow domesticated animals in public parks pursuant to other regulations; .