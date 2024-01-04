FC Village Board renews police deal with Ludington

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board gave its unanimous approval to renewing its police coverage of the Town of Ludington during its February meeting held back on the 12th at city hall.

The Board gave its approval to a memorandum of understanding with the Town of Ludington for police services from the Fall Creek Police Dept. as presented.

The Board also voted unanimously to keep the State Trust Fund Loan for the Randall Rd. sewer project and use the Sewer Fund Capital Cash to pay down $75,000 on it and make annual payments on the remaining balance until it is paid off.

An amendment to the lease between the Fall Creek Historical Society and the Village, which now included the storage shed/old restroom as part of the lease, was also approved unanimously.

The engineer’s cost estimate of $1,070,000 for extending the street and utilities in the Industrial Park as part of the Brickyard St. Project was discussed. Village Administrator McKee said there would also be a need to subdivide the land into lots. The Board approved an amendment to the Engineer’s Agreement with Ayres Associates Inc to provide services for a boundary survey and subdivision plat