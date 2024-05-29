FC Village Board supports broadband plan

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board, in a special meeting held back on April 24 at the Village Hall, unanimously supported a broadband internet infrastructure plan.

The plan calls for broadband internet lines to be installed by Blooomer Broadband Inc. coming down Hwy. 12 and going north on\ K, including all homes and businesses adjacent to that area. The Board agreed to contribute $20,000 to the cost. There had been complaints from citizens that the village was broadband deficient.

At that same meeting the Board also voted unanimously to levy special assessments for the Miami Avenue project and to pursue financing for the Brickyard Expansion Project up to $650,000.

This project was approved at the regular Fall Creek Village Board meeting that month was held on the 8th in the Village Hall. Board members unanimously voted for it and gave the bid to Tanner Excavating at $633,814.

The 2023 village audit conducted by the accounting firm of Clifton, Larson, Allen: showed the village to be in "good financial health".

In other agenda items, the Board approved changes to Ordinance Code Title No. 16 unanimously. These changes will parameters for lot sizes in various zoning districts and provide clarification in a couple other matters of village zoning policy. agreed to contribute $18,500 to the Library Fund to help them meet the costs of professional consultation for a financial feasibility study; approved a Semi-Truck Parking Lot Agreement with the Fall Creek School District; partner with the Fall Creek Area Fire Department to seal the Village Hall parking lot and to approved the request of Nick Bartel to build public storage warehouses on 345 Miami Ave.

Josiah Kleven was chosen by members of the Board to fill the Board seat of Karen Hurd, who resigned last month.