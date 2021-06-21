FCHS softball competes in sectional tournament

The Fall Creek High School Softball Team will compete in the WIAA Division 4 Grantsburg Sectional Tournament early this week after winning their regional tournament last week.

The Crickets evened their record at 13-13 overall after winning 5-3 last week Wednesday, June 16 in the regional finals over Cornell/Lake Holcombe. It will be the only .500 or below record in the tournament field and FCHS is the only team with a below .500 mark in their league (6-8).

Fall Creek rebounded from losing seven of their last nine contests in the regional, beating both Elmwood/Plum City and Cornell/Lake Holcombe. The team has no seniors on it and just a handful of juniors on it in Catrina Cline, starting pitcher Sam Olson and Hannah Herrem.

FC will be at No. 3 ranked Glenwood City Monday, June 21 in the WIAA Division 4 Grantsburg Sectional Semifinal. The Hilltoppers are 21-3 overall, D-SC champs and regional champs with No. 1 seed. The Hilltoppers top hitter, senior Maddie Oehlke led the D-SC in hits and she's the top pitcher in the league as well. Her teammate and fellow senior Delanie Fayerweather led the league in RBIs with 39. Both were first team all-conference selections.

Other half of the Grantsburg Sectional Tournament has No. 10 ranked Phillips (16-3 overall) taking on Minong Northwood/Solon Springs at MN/SS as the Evergreens (18-3 overall) are the top seed in that half of the bracket. The Evergreens shared the Lakeland Conference East Division title with Cornell/Lake Holcombe.

The championship game the sectional tournament is Tuesday, June 22 in Grantsburg at 5 p.m.