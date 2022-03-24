FCHS softball team starts its season in Flordia

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Fall Creek High School Softball Team is starting their 2022 season in Florida during the school's spring break this week.

The Crickets are playing three games in the Orlando area. Their schedule had the Varsity vs Mars Area (PA) 11:15am; thew JV vs Franklin Regional (TN) 1:30pm on Thursday, March 24 (both games were rained out)

the JV- vs South Fayette (PA) 9:00am the C-Team vs Elizabeth Forward (PA) 11:15am both on Friday, March 25 and the Varsity vs. Episcopal Academy (PA) 9:00am and the C- Team vs Nutley (NJ) 11:15am on Saturday, March 26, weather permitting.

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association (WFSCA) considers FC a preseason team to watch among the five divisions for the 2022 season in Division 4. The Crickets made it all the way to the WIAA sectional finals game before losing to Phillips to conclude their 2021 season.

Other teams on the watch list in D-4 were: Bangor, Cochrane-Fountain City, Deerfield, Glenwood City, Grantsburg, Horicon, Hurley, Iola-Scandinavia, Iowa-Grant, Onalaska Luther, Mineral Point, Mishicot

Minong Northwood/Solon Springs and Phillips