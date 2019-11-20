Home / Augusta Area Times / Four FCHS students athletes play for Eau Claire Stars girls' hockey team

Four FCHS students athletes play for Eau Claire Stars girls' hockey team

Wed, 11/20/2019

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire Stars co-op prep girls hockey team has four players from Fall Creek High School on it.

FCHS juniors Paige Ruppert and Kalie Gruhlke return from last year's squad and will be joined by their sisters, freshmen Morgan Ruppert and Kennedy Gruhlke.

The Stars first game this season is Saturday at 2 p.m. in Superior. Their first home game is Dec. 3 at Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire against Onalaska.

Sports

