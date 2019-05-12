Girls prep co-op hockey team features athletes from Fall Creek

EAU CLAIRE - The Eau Claire Area Stars, a high school girls' hockey team with payers from schools in the Eau Claire area, including Fall Creek, has started its 2019-20 season with a 2-0-1 record.

The Stars have four players from Fall Creek High School: juniors Paige Ruppert and Kalie Gruhlke and freshmen Kennedy Guhlke and Morgan Ruppert.

Paige Ruppert is a starting forward and has been on the varsity team since she was a freshman. She's tallied two assists so far this season. Kalie Gruhlke is a starting defenseman.

The Stars play a pair of games in the Green Bay-Fox Valley area this weekend and are back at their home ice at Eau Claire's Hobbs Ice Arena next Tuesday, Dec. 10 vs. the CFM Sabers beginning at 5 p.m.