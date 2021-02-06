Gladys Thorson

Gladys E. Thorson, 98, of Augusta, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire.

Gladys Eileen Thorson was born on Nov. 25, 1921, in rural Mondovi to Hugh and Esther (Patrow) Smith. She graduated from Mondovi High School, Eau Claire Normal Teacher’s College and attained her Master’s Degree in Education at U.W. Eau Claire. Gladys taught elementary and middle school in the Augusta, Fall Creek and Eau Claire School Districts. At the time of her retirement in 1983 she was teaching in Brackett.

Gladys was united in marriage to James Thorson on June 5, 1943, in Mondovi. Before 1981 when the couple moved into her current home in Augusta, they had lived in the Augusta area. For over 25 years she helped with the family mink farm in Bridge Creek Township.

Gladys had been a long time member in Augusta at St. Paul Lutheran Church, with the local AARP Chapter, the American Legion Auxiliary and Eastern Star. Gladys had a passion for traveling and was always looking forward to her next adventure. With family and especially in later years with her daughter Ellen, she had traveled to all 50 states and through much of Europe.

Gladys will be dearly missed by her son, Delton and Joyce Thorson of Augusta; daughter Ellen Thorson of Chippewa Falls; 2 grandchildren, Kenneth and Luanne Thorson of Sparta, Christina and Joel Cook of Humble, TX; 3 great grandchildren, Christopher (Nicole) Thorson, Alexandria Cook, Madison Rabideau; many nieces and nephews; and her feline companion Lucky. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband James on Feb. 6, 1989; siblings, Jane Odegard, Galen, LaMoine, Wallace and Delton Smith; and two very special dogs, Katie and Minnie.

A visitation will be held Friday, June 4, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Augusta, where a memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Pastor Gary Sahs officiating. A private burial was held earlier in the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Vickie, Michelle and Avery and all the meals on wheels volunteers who made it possible for Gladys to remain in her own home until her final illness.

online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .