Gloria Hort

Gloria F. Hort, age 90, of Altoona, passed away Monday, December 2, 2019, at River Pines Nursing Home, Altoona.

Gloria was born May 30, 1929, in Clark County, IN, to the late George and Margaret (Garrard) Clemenz. Gloria married Carl Hort on January 30, 1982. They spent 32 wonderful years together before his passing in 2015. Throughout her life, Gloria worked at Al Scott’s Bar in Eau Claire, Presto, and FabriTec. Gloria enjoyed sewing and embroidery, crocheting each of her grandchildren an afghan, canning all of the berries her kids brought home, baking and cooking, gambling in Laughlin, NV, reading, and watching cardinals. She liked traveling to see her siblings all across the United States. When her kids were young, Gloria would always host the neighborhood children, they loved her cooking. She loved to spend time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. Gloria was a firecracker without a filter, she will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her children, Karen (Terry) Pecore, Tom (Cheryl) Akers, and Bill (Lori) Akers; step-children, Kay (Louie) Jasper, Jane (Leo) Braun, Gary Hort, Mike (Michelle) Hort, and MaryEllen (Tony) Hort; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings, Marilyn (Don) Imboden, Carol (Charles) Gaithier, Loren (Kathleen) Clemenz, and Ron (Mary) Rice.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband, Carl; son, Larry; infant daughter, Sharon; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Akers; sister, Nada Padgett; and brother, Fred Clemenz.

Gloria’s family would like to thank the staff at River Pines Nursing Home for the care they provided.

A visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire. Burial will take place in West Lawn Cemetery, Augusta.

