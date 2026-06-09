Gordon Gunderson, loving husband and father, passed away at age 90 on Friday, June 5, 2026 at home.

He was born Gordon Allyn Gunderson to Gunder & Ida (Wampole) Gunderson on December 3, 1935 in Eau Claire County. He married Alice Thom on September 28, 1963, at St Luke Lutheran Church in Foster WI. He was a faithful member of St Lukes, serving on the church council and helping to organize the installation of a lift at the church.

He hauled milk, logs and lime in his early days, and then drove school bus for Augusta and Eau Claire schools for many years. During that same time, he had a dairy farm, which he farmed with his son, Allyn.

He enjoyed running a gun business for many years. He was also a collector of tractors, owning and utilizing several. He was also a 4-H leader and coached the 4-H basketball & softball teams. He had a great interest in WWII stories and movies, as well as reading and watching Westerns. He loved going to auctions. He learned to work with draft horses at a very young age and loved and cared for many horses throughout his life. He had a soft spot for kitties, and he had 2 special ones to comfort and entertain him when he became homebound, Calico & Peachy.

He was a big help to his daughter, Angie, when she restored his childhood home near Augusta. The family went on many family trips when the kids were young, traveling out west and to Canada. He was a great storyteller and had a great memory for family history, especially at family reunions. He enjoyed visiting with anyone he met.

He is survived by his daughter, Angie; his son, Allyn; his brother, Dallas(Monica)Gunderson; sister-in-laws Karen Gunderson, Linda Gunderson, Carla(John)Brandrup & Jean Thom, and many other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by Alice, his wife on nearly 57 years; parents, Gunder & Ida Gunderson; stepfather Verne Buend; sister Lolly Howell; brothers Garry & Gayle Gunderson; brother-in-law Gary Thom.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2026, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. A memorial service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Foster with Pastor Dale Horner officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Abraham Tiffany of Mayo Clinic in Osseo for all his care and help over the years. Also thanks to nurse Julia from Lakeland Home Healthcare, as well as Heartland Hospice.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com