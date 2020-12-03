Harold Mayer, age 88, of Neillsville, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in the Palliative Care Unit of Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield.

Harold Anthony Mayer was born on January 28, 1932 in Mentor Township, Clark County, the son of Theodore and Beatrice (Brandsteter) Mayer. He moved with his parents to the Town of Cleveland, Jackson County, at the age of four. Harold attended Sunnybrook School and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1950. Following graduation, he worked various jobs until entering the United States Marines in February of 1952. He served until his honorable discharge in February of 1954. Many years later, on September 11, 2016 he was proud to be honored for his service by flying on the honor flight to Washington D.C. After returning home from the service, he worked for the Marlin Schmidt Cheese Factory for 3 ½ years both hauling milk and factory work. In June 1957, he purchased his first can milk route in Neillsville. In 1959, he purchased another can route which he operated until 1966, hauling to the former Neillsville Milk Products. He also operated a partnership bulk milk route until 1970. He made three trips per week (1959-1976) from Black River Falls for the late Norb Schlegelmilch hauling bottled milk from the former Thomas Brothers Dairy. During this time, he also hauled pop and beer for a local distributor. Harold also used his truck for moving families and hauling wood. In addition to hauling milk, he drove school bus for 3 ½ years. In May 1970, he began employment with the city of Neillsville Street Department and retired from that in January 1996.

Harold has been a member of the Fairchild Legion Post #463 for 57 years, the Haugen-Richmond American Legion Post #73 in Neillsville for 7 years and a member of the Neillsville Men’s Club for many years.

On November 4, 1961, after meeting at the Silver Dome Ballroom, Harold was united in marriage to Janice B. Greeler at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Neillsville. After retirement Harold and Janice did lawn care and snow removal for various businesses and individuals for 20+ years. He was also a part-time driver for Gross Motors, for numerous years. He enjoyed his grandchildren, great grandchildren, playing cards, visiting casinos, traveling and gardening.

He is survived by his wife, Janice, three children, Susan (William Jr.) Schultz of Greenwood, Cheryl (David) Larsen of Neillsville and Mark (Kari) Mayer of Neillsville, seven grandchildren, Melissa (Josh) Hemp, Nicholas Schultz, Becky (Jess) Bauer, Daniel (Bailey) Larsen, Sara (Alex Price) Larsen, Luke Mayer and Kati Mayer, 8 great grandchildren, Jackson and Jett Hemp, Bria and Mazie Bauer, Zoey, Harper and Decker Larsen, and Evelyn Larsen Price, siblings, Bernadine Petersen of Merrillan, Robert (Sandra) Mayer of Fairchild, John Mayer of Fairchild, and Edward (Sue) Mayer of Fall Creek, a sister-in-law, Judy Mayer of Augusta,, Brothers and Sisters-in-law, Erland and Velda Greeler of Neillsville, Roger and Lucille Tyler of Granton and Delores Zipfel of Neillsville and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters and brothers-in-law, Phyllis and Jonas Boettcher, James and Yvonne Mayer and Francis and Paul Damberg, brother, Larry Mayer, Sister-in-law, Dorothy Mayer, Brothers-in-law, Larry Petersen and Raymond Zipfel and great granddaughter, Haddie Hemp.

