Harvey Schiefelbein, 81

Harvey V. Schiefelbein, 81 was called home by his Heavenly Father on Thursday, August 20, 2020, after a seven-month battle with pancreatic cancer.

Harvey Vance was born July 9, 1939 the second son of Martin and Deloris (Jungerberg) Schiefelbein in Fall Creek, WI. He grew up on the family farm south of Fall Creek. He was baptized and confirmed at St. James Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1957. On August 27, 1960 Harvey married Helen Sell at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Foster, WI. They were high school sweethearts and Junior Prom King and Queen.

Harvey farmed with his father from childhood until and even after taking a job at NSP (Xcel Energy) in 1966. He retired from Xcel as “The Legend” foreman of a transmission line crew in 1997. He enjoyed his retirement working around home, going to auctions, turkey and deer hunting, transporting his Amish friends and helping his grandson Scott farm. His favorite pass times were cutting wood, hunting and visiting with people. Harvey always had a love of horses and had a couple of “hay burners” (his words) for several years early in his retirement. He had many hunting dogs in his life and told stories about many of them but he never cared for those little “ankle bitters” until Abby brought Lily into his life. He was thoroughly in love with that little dog and continually marveled at how sensitive and smart she is. “Lily, Lily Lily” he would always say to her.

Harvey was a Christian. He spent many years as a faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as an elder and trustee of Grace Lutheran Church. He rarely missed a Sunday service; only for deer hunting or if he was working a storm. As sick as he had been, due to the COVID-19 restrictions he was afforded the chance to go to drive in church long after he would have not been able to attend regular services. And he made it a point to go, even if that took all the energy he had for the day. Harvey made sure his daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren were brought up in the knowledge of Jesus. Taking great pride in each little one learning to pray at the dinner table.

He delighted in sharing his knowledge of the outdoors and animals with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beaming with pride when they showed an interest in hunting and bird watching. Little sayings like “a tough nut to crack” and “did it hurt right away” will always remind them of GrandPa (Papa) Harv.

Harvey will be deeply missed by his wife Helen, sister Sheila Thompson, daughter and “son”-in-law Charleen & Rod Graff, daughters Cheryl & John Piel and Nancy Rogers. Grandchildren Scott & Angie Graff, Luke Johnson (Kelsey Fuerstenau & Raeleanna), Abby & Sean Carlson, Connor Rogers (Courtney Carlson), Chloe Rogers. Great grandchildren Bradley & Benjamin Graff; Emmett, Evelyn (Evie) & Leo Vance Carlson (named after Papa Harv) and his fur grandbaby Lily. Further survived by five nieces, many cousins and the many friends who meant so much to Harvey. Preceded in death by his parents Martin & Deloris, brother and sister-in-law Gordon & Janet Schiefelbein, in-laws Frank & Frieda Sell, brother-in-law Herbert Sell, first great grandchild Matthew Graff and step mother Bernice Schiefelbein.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, with Pastor Jonathan Wessel officiating. Burial was in Trinity Cemetery in Fall Creek. A visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. also at Grace Lutheran Church in Augusta, and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. The family wishes to extend special thanks to Lynn Norheim, Chuck Behm, Jim Von Haden, Larry Roeder, and Becky Larson and family for their extra help, support and friendship. We would also like to thank Mayo Hospice Care for helping the family with Harvey’s needs.

