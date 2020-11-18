Howard Linse

Howard Frederic Linse, age 52, passed away at home on Monday, November 9. We were so thankful to have him home with his family to say goodbye. We sang. We prayed. We reminisced. And we knew he was taking it all in.

Howard was born on June 14, 1968 (Flag Day) to Lois (Tumm Geske) Linse and H. Frederic Linse. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church. Howard was born with special needs, that were cherished as Special Gifts by his family. Howard lived his life with “Faith, Hope & Love” with the greatest of these being the "Unconditional Love" he had for those around him. His handshake was always his gift of love to those on the receiving end of it.

Howard attended Special Education classes in the Augusta/Osseo and Fall Creek School districts, graduating from Fall Creek in 1989. He was the first Special Ed student to walk through the ceremony, setting a precedence for those to come. While at school Howard loved to shoot baskets in the school gym, and continued to do so at home, everyday. Growing up he participated in Special Olympics and 4-H for several years. He had his dream vacation in 1991 traveling to "Hollywood" where his favorite shows were filmed. Howard worked for 29 years at REACH in Eau Claire, WI. While at REACH he participated in delivering “Meals on Wheels” and also worked at the Fall Creek Pharmacy. Howard loved life. He loved music. He thoroughly loved his job at REACH and the social opportunities it provided him. Returning to work on Mondays made this his favorite day of the week. So, it came as no surprise that he passed on to his "New Job” on a Monday, at the exact time he would get up for work.

Howard is survived by his mother Lois of Fall Creek, siblings: Gena (Brent) Geske Johnson of Phoenix, AZ, Stan (Sharon) Geske, Suellen (Greg) Geske Hageness of Fall Creek; Jennifer Linse Bichanich of Orono, MN. Nieces: Tera Geske Steinbach (Matt) of Stanley; Anna Hageness Gonzales (Aaron) of Aurora, CO; and Marissa Hageness of St. Paul, MN. Nephews Tyler (Kimberly) Geske of Edgar, Nathan Hageness (Fiancee Lindsay DeSomer) of Fall Creek, and great nephews Kaynen and Kroix Steinbach. He was preceded in death by his father H. Frederic Linse, brother-in-law Blake Bichanich, maternal grandparents Henry and Amelia Tumm, fraternal grandparents Eugene and Anna Linse, and by many treasured aunts and uncles. Howard is survived by many extended family members and friends who held a special place in his heart.

A service officiated by Pastor Rick Biederman will be held Friday, November 20 at 3:30 pm, followed by a visitation from 5-8 pm at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI. We ask that all attending follow the COVID protocol. Due to COVID, A “Big Celebration” of Howard’s life (Howard’s love for life called everything a “Big Celebration”) will also be held in June 2021, along with a private burial at St Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Modena.

Howard’s family would like to thank all of those who took the time to talk to Howard, shake his hand, and for acknowledging his presence; showing him in return, the greatest gift of Love. Thank you for honoring him not as a special need, but rather as the Special Gift he was. Our hope is that all that knew him, or now know of his journey, embrace and acknowledge their loved ones, and their special gifts, with love, and compassion. Thank you, Howard, for teaching and giving us these gifts. Howard would arrive home from work each day and announce “I’m home!”. And now our dear Howard, you are.

