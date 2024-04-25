Hurd attends final meeting on Fall Creek Village Board

FALL CREEK - Fall Creek Village Board trustee Karen Hurd officially gave her resignation letter at the Fall Creek Village Board's March meeting held back on the 11th in the Village Hall

Hurd, who represents the Fall Creek area in the Wisconsin State Assembly, will be moving to a new Assembly district as they have been redrawn due to an order from the Wisconsin State Supreme Court. The district she has chosen to run in is further to the east and thus prompted her resignation.

During its meeting, the Board approved a proposal from Ayres Associates Engineering Services at a cost of approximately $6,750 to convert the Village PDF map files into a GIS format and purchase software and licensing. The Board also approved the location for installing a batting cage in Keller Park and bartender's licenses. They also approved sign permit requests for Lincoln Ave. businesses such as the West Kind Co. to be located on the west portion of 102 W Lincoln Ave. and Reimagine at 125 E Lincoln Ave.

The Board also approved the first reading of a Plan Commission’s review and recommendations of the Zoning Code stating most of the proposed amendments relate to establishing a maximum lot size in

various zoning districts.