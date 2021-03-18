Jackson County Board supports county employee pay raise

BLACK RIVER FALLS - A pay raise of 1.56 percent for all non-union county employees was approved by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors during their monthly meeting back on March 15.

The meeting took place, at the Health and Human Services Building in the Black River Room.

The resolution for the pay increase was adopted unanimously 16-0.

Other resolutions unanimously adopted by the board included one which calls upon the state to increase funding for county ADRC's (Aging and Disabled Resource Centers) in the upcoming state budget and a resolution urging the governor and state legislature to work together to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the state of Wisconsin.