James “Jim” Arthur Graham, passed away on April 27, 2021 in Walla Walla, Washington.

He was born at 11am on November 11, 1938 with the church bells ringing as this was also the 20-year celebration of Armistice Day (now Veterans Day) signifying the end of World Way I. Jim joined the celebration with his first cry. Jim’s parents were Joseph and Doris Graham.

Jim grew up in Augusta, Wisconsin and attended all 12 years of school there. He was active in sports and music, playing the tuba. Jim’s parents were in the restaurant business. Jim was in that environment as a baby through high school. That is where he learned many of his people skills later used in business and ministry.

Jim attended Wartburg College and graduated in 1960 having majored in Sociology. He attended United Theological Seminary and graduated with a Master of Divinity in 1984. Prior to seminary he worked in transportation for 21 years for 3M Company. After seminary Jim spent 30 years in the United Methodist ministry, finally retiring in 2013.

Jim married his high school sweetheart in 1958 and they had 2 children. They divorced in 1973. Jim met his wife, Winnie and they married in 1974. One of their joys was exploring many parts of the world through travel.

Jim seemed to fall into leadership roles in most of the organization he participated in. He was co-editor of his high school yearbook, president of his college band, president of Kiwanis, president of his local Experimental Aircraft chapter and he held other leadership positions as well. He was also a member of the Civil Air Patrol, the Masons, EAA, and several church affiliated groups.

While Jim was originally from Wisconsin, he lived in the Minneapolis, Minnesota area for 25 years before moving to Cleveland, Ohio. For 13 years Jim served Methodist churches in East Claridon and Montville, OH; Riverview in Pasco, WA and as a visitation pastor at Pioneer United Methodist Church in Walla Walla.

Jim loved aviation and music. He flew single engine airplanes for 30 years and did flight instruction for 15 of those 30 years. His flying was curtailed by heart problems. In music he played the tuba for 65 years. He played 25 years with the Walla Walla Valley Bands but stopped playing in 2014 as Parkinson’s disease reduced his mobility. He was always a positive person and faced life challenges well.

He is survived by his loving wife, Winifred “Winnie” (Einerson) Graham; his daughter, Pamela Talcott and husband Jerry; his son Timothy Graham and wife Janine; his sister Elizabeth Graham; his brother, Robert Graham; grandchildren, Garett and Maren Talcott, Ashley, Abby, Nathan and Megan Graham, Isla and Medora Ekerholm; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Doris Graham, and his sister, Mary Keezer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Pioneer United Methodist Church, Hospice, Parkinson’s Foundation, or a foundation of your choice.

A Memorial Service will be held at Pioneer United Methodist Church in Walla Walla on May 22, 2021 with Pastors Reverend Julie Reinholtz and Chuck Hindman officiating. He will have a second Memorial Service, and be laid to rest in Olivia, MN on June 12th. Friends and family may share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.mountainview-colonialdewitt.com.