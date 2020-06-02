Jean Smith

Jean C. Smith, age 94, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Rocky Knoll Health Care Center in Plymouth, Wisconsin.

Jean was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on August 29, 1925. She was the daughter of Ralph and Marian Wise. She grew up in Fall Creek, Wisconsin, and was valedictorian of her high school class in 1943. She married Robert Smith on August 15, 1943. After marriage, Jean and Bob moved to Lake Eau Claire, north of Augusta, where she lived until 2009 when she moved to Plymouth, Wisconsin, to be near her daughter Roberta.

Jean was a life-long member of Peace United Church of Christ in Fall Creek. She had many interests that kept her busy every day. She was a voracious reader, reading at least one book, often several at a time. For many years she read two newspapers every day, including the Wall Street Journal. Her love of reading led her to a love of writing as well. She wrote poems, many of which would appear in her famous “Paste-Ups.” And, of course, Jean loved her many cats and dogs. Her pets were her constant companions, especially after the death of her beloved husband, Bob. As much as she took care of her pets, they also took care of her.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, and her grandson, Adam Luedtke. She is survived by her daughters: Marian Smith, Addie (Scott) Zellmer, and Roberta Smith; and by her great grandchildren: Tessa Jean and Nolan Luedtke, and their mother, Amanda.

Jean was an exceptional woman, who will be greatly missed by her family and all of those whose lives she touched.

The family would like to thank the staff at Rocky Knoll Health Care Center for the wonderful care and affection they provided for Jean.

Memorials may be directed to the Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Rd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or www.eccha.org.

