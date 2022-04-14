Joan Joyce (Pettis) Melendez, 65

Joan Joyce (Pettis) Melendez, age 65, of Deer Park, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 13, 2021, at Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

Joan was born on April 26, 1956, daughter of Gerald Pettis and Beverly (Hagedorn) Pettis of rural Augusta. She attended Augusta schools, graduating in 1974. She furthered her education at CVTC attending Culinary School.

After graduation she moved to Clear Lake, Wisconsin, where she started her restaurant career with her soon to be lifelong friend, Curt Dodge. They later became business partners in Turtle Lake and Almena, Wisconsin. Joan then changed career paths and obtained her CNA license and also attended beauty school. In the mean time she met her husband Jose Melendez and the couple later married on Dec. 21, 1991, in Augusta. They lived in Prairie Farm where they worked on a farm until they purchase their own farm in Deer Park. Joan then went back to Health Care, working with the elderly and doing hair dressing at Evergreen Assisted Living facility.

Joan will be dearly missed by Jose, her loving husband of 30 years; her mother Beverly Pettis of Augusta; stepson Nathan Melendez of New York; four sisters, Deborah Pettis of Augusta, Geraldine (Dale) Erdman of Augusta, Tammy (Jim) Melton of Spooner, Michelle (Harold) Frazee of Osseo; four brothers, Gerald (Mary) Pettis of Eau Claire, James Pettis of Altoona, John (Theresa) Pettis of Augusta, and Michael Pettis of Mondovi; many nieces, nephews and her fur babies. Joan was preceded in death by her father Gerald; sister-in-law Julie Pettis; as well as her father and mother-in-law, Valentine and Paulina Melendez.

Funeral service for Joan were held Friday, December 17, 2021, at Amery Free Lutheran Church in Amery, with burial in Sunset Cemetery in Prairie Farm.