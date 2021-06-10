John “Jack” Harvey, 80

John Oliver Harvey of Tomah, also know as Jack, passed away September 29, 2021, at Mayo Franciscan Health Care in La Crosse. He had reached the age of 80 years and 21 days.

John, son of Royal and Nellie (Love) Harvey was born September 8, 1941, in Chippewa Falls, WI. He grew up with his 3 brothers in the Cadott and Augusta area. He attended Trouble Waters Country School and Augusta High School. After his education he worked on a ranch in Montana before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force and served from October of 1958 until his honorable discharge in June of 1960.

After his discharge he returned to the Augusta area and was united in marriage to Cheri Sippel, to this union their 3 children were born. At this time in his life he was employed as a long distance truck driver for Dart Transit. After his divorce in 1982 he moved to Tomah, purchased his own semi and drove for Overnight Express. For the last 20 years of his career he drove for UFC Holland out of Tomah until his retirement in 2008.

All through out his life John was interested in airplanes, so he obtained his private pilot license and had his own plane at one time. He was also extremely interested in radio control airplanes which he collected, flew and enjoyed sharing this enthusiasm with his son. After his retirement he had time to work on wooden projects and fix almost anything he was given. The description of “tinkerer” fit John to a tee. His most precious time though was spent with his grandchildren especially, Emilie, Kari, Olivia, Cheri and Christian.

John will be dearly missed by his son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Christina Harvey of rural Augusta; 22 grandchildren and several great grandchildren; brothers Royal and Marge Harvey of Arizona and Donald and Joyce Harvey of Oklahoma; other relatives and many special friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Royal and Nellie; and 2 daughters, Tammy Harvey in 2007 and Tracie Harvey in 2012.

A visitation and celebration of John’s life will be held Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, where military honors at 5:00 p.m. will be conducted by the Augusta Area Veterans.

online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .