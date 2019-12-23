John Brevik

John C. Brevik, 85, of Fairchild, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Thursday evening, December 19, 2019.

John Charles Brevik, son of Aaslaug Brevik and Charles Lindbergh was born March 11, 1934, in Chicago. He moved with his mother to North Dakota for six months and when she took ill they returned to Chicago. When he was three years of age his mother passed away and after that he was adopted by his grandparents, John and Ellen Brevik. His grandparents took him to Norway for 14 months before moving back to Chicago, and at the age of seven they settled on their farm in Osseo. John’s schooling was all in Osseo and it was there he graduated high school. In 1952 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from 1952 to 1955, with 2 of those years being stationed in Korea. While serving he was awarded two Purple Hearts.

John was united in marriage to Betty Searcy on February 22, 1953, at the Brevik family home in Osseo. To this union seven children were born.

For 35 and ½ years John was employed by the Wisconsin DNR, and during that time he worked on approximately 2500 fires. John was credited for the invention of a shower system that was able to be installed on bulldozers. He was comforted in knowing that his system saved the lives of many fire fighters by the various thank you letters he received over the years. John was also very civic minded when it came to supporting the village of Fairchild. He served on the village board, on the Fairchild Volunteer Fire Department for 30 years, with 20 of those years as assistant fire chief. He had been active in the Fairchild Lions Club, Rod and Gun Club and American Legion. He volunteered his time helping his wife Betty when she was the park ranger at Coon Fork Lake, just east of Augusta. He loved racing and for 23 years was a member of the Central Wisconsin Racing Association. John had also driven shuttle bus for the Eau Claire Passenger Service. With all of his many activities he still found the time to be a loving husband, father, grandpa, great grandpa, and a wonderful friend to others. He will always be in their hearts.

John will be deeply missed by his seven children, Mark (Carol) Brevik of Augusta, Charles (Pam) Brevik of Holmen, Cindy Brevik of Augusta, Pam Lee (Jason McKinney) of Westby, John (Sue) Brevik of Westby, Wayne Brevik of Fairchild, Jennifer Brevik (Steve Pflieger) of Fairchild; 15 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren; brother-n-law, Don (Dorothy) Searcy of Augusta; sisters-in-law, Hazel (Al) Guay of Eau Claire; many other relatives and friends. John was preceded in death by his wife Betty on March 26, 2013; great grandson Boyd Brevik; and good friend Gary Mowery.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with burial and military rites in the Osseo Cemetery. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday and one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home.

