John Reeves

John H. Reeves, 55, of rural Augusta, passed away Monday evening December 2, 2019, at his home in the loving care of his family and Mayo Home Hospice.

John Herbert Reeves was born Jan. 19, 1964, in Chicago, Illinois. He lived in Elmhurst, Illinois, and attended grade school in Villa Park. John was baptized into the Lutheran faith and was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Cornell. At the age of 10 his family moved to Holcombe, where he finished elementary school and graduated in 1982 from Holcombe High School. Following graduation he attended Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he studied diesel mechanics. On June 6, 1987, John was united in marriage to Lynn Spindler at First Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. The couple began their life together in Eau Claire before moving to Arcadia, then to Stum, and in July of 2008 they purchased their home in Bridge Creek Township, rural Augusta.

John began his working career driving for his father with Reeves Distribution hauling milk for Kemps Dairy. In 1987 he started with Ashley Furniture as a production and inventory control manager, and in 2004 took a similar position with Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta. Nearly 2 years ago John was diagnosed with ALS and since that time had been unable to work, but endured his struggle with grace and dignity.

At an early age John developed a love for automobiles and at the age of 15 acquired a 1940 Chevy car to restore. This interest lead him into his 1939 Chevy truck, 1962 Oldsmobile, a 1980 Z28 Camaro, and his wife’s 1977 Corvette. He enjoyed restoring the vehicles, taking them to various car shows and entering the competition. With his wife and son his motorized interested turned to riding Harley’s, a pastime that was dear to his heart. He also enjoyed hunting in Wisconsin, fishing in Wisconsin and Canada, and spending time with cherished family and friends.

John will be dearly and deeply missed by Lynn, his loving wife of 32 years; son Dustin Reeves of Chippewa Falls; daughter Kimberly Reeves of Fargo, ND; granddaughter Alice Berg; parents Bill and Doris Reeves of Chippewa Falls; 4 sisters, Linda Reeves (Mark) of Nekoosa, Patty (Jeff) Liittschwager of Clive, Iowa, Carol (David) Hakes of Cornell, Jackie (Andy) Bruns of Greencastle, PA; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

