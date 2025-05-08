Johnson new EC County Administrator

EAU CLAIRE - A special meeting of the Eau Claire County Board last week Tuesday, July 29 at the Eau Claire County Govenrment Center voted unanimously to confirm Jon Johnson as the new Eau Claire County Commissioner..

Johnson was one of several candidates for the position before receiving a unanimous committee recommendation and the positive vote before the full Board by all 27 members.

The Board held its regular monthly meeting on July 15 at the County Government Center in Eau Claire. The Board voted to approve a resolution to add a county board member to the recently created Farmland Preservation Plan Update Steering Committee by a 25-2 vote, voted unanimously to designate the County Administrator or Corporation Counsel to enter into agreements with opioid defendents and also voted 27-0 to direct Corporation Counsel to prepare a quit claim deed on the property and directing the County Treasurer to execute said quit claim deed on behalf of E21390 County Rd D, Augusta.