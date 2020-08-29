Joyce Pettis, 99

Winifred Joyce Pettis known to her family and friends as Joyce, passed away peacefully on Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at Hospice Serenity House in Tomah.

Joyce was born on Jan. 3, 1921, in the township of Fairchild to George and Marie (Whitcomb) Pettis. Joyce was preceded in death by all her siblings, Kenneth Pettis, Ruth (Pettis) Voves, Jean Pettis and Rose Marie Pettis.

Joyce was raised in rural Fairchild, attended Pettisville Rural School and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1939. She attended Eau Claire University and graduated with a teaching degree in 1941, her Bachelors Degree in Education in 1951, and her Masters Degree in Education in 1972. For 8 years she taught in Eau Claire County rural schools before moving to Wisconsin Rapids where she taught elementary children for 25 years. During World War II she worked in a defense plant in Milwaukee. Her retirement years were spent in Eau Claire and Onalaska.

Joyce is survived by her loved and cherished nieces, Victoria (Martin) Rosenzweig, Sharleen (Paul) Orellana; and nephew David (Mary) Voves; great and great great nieces and nephews: and several cousins.

Joyce’s faith was an important part of her life and she will return to St. John’s Catholic Church in Fairchild where a private funeral mass for the immediate family was held on Saturday, August 29, 2020, with Father Dan Thelen officiating. Burial followed in the Fairchild Village Cemetery. The family is assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice Serenity House, 601 Straw St. Tomah Wisconsin 54660. Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .