Judy Conrad

Judith Lee Conrad (Owen) passed away on 12-19-21 after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her girls.

Judy was born on 12-4-1939 to Harry and Rosella Owen, growing up in the Town of Seymour. She married the love of her life, Norman Conrad in June of 1963. Together, they had 4 children: Colleen (Adam) Hawkins, Mitchell (Rhonda) Conrad, Melissa Conrad (Justin Glenz), and infant son Steven whom died at birth. In addition, she had granddaughter Amanda Conrad (JJ Sarauer), grandson Steven Conrad, granddaughter Muriel Hawkins (Sean Larson) and great-granddaughter Azaylee Kizewski – all of whom were so very important to “Granny”.

Judy was always a caregiver. She worked her entire career as a nurse at the Fall Creek Valley Nursing Home, providing care and compassion for all the residents. After retirement her caring giving didn't stop. She helped those around her including family, friends, and neighbors. She loved reading…she read literally thousands of books, passing them on to someone to enjoy when she was done. She was also an avid knitter and crocheter – doing amazing work! She made elaborate Barbie doll dresses and gave them to every little girl she knew (and some she didn’t). She kept many babies warm with special hand-made afghans and sweaters, plus sent hats to hospitals for premature babies. She was always making something and giving it away. She took a lot of enjoyment helping others. It brought a big smile to her face teaching Muriel how to crochet this year. She and Steven assembled many, many Legos cars and trucks, hard to know who enjoyed this more! During the summer months, both family and friends kept her busy with canning. She kept a journal of how many quarts she canned - it was a lot! Judy also had a true love for animals - often sharing stories of growing up, riding horses. Her love for her family was very strong and she will be deeply missed.

At Judy's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Instead, she asked that friends and loved ones think of her when canning, enjoying a delicious rosette, or enjoying a good book..

The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta. Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .