Karen Lynn Heath, 82, of Fairchild, WI, passed away on Sunday, February 21st, 2021, at home surrounded by her family.

Karen was born on May 7th, 1938, in South Chicago, IL, to Earl and Muriel (Rapier) Lillyquist. She grew up in the Chicago area and went to school in Riverdale, IL. After school Karen worked for the phone company before becoming a fulltime mother.

Karen met her beloved husband Daniel, and they married on January 7th, 1967, in Crowne Pointe, IN. They later moved to Fairchild, WI, in 1969.

While in Fairchild they farmed for 10 years and then went on to own Karen’s Place in Fairchild. While owning Karen’s Place, Karen was on pool and bowling leagues. She made many lifelong friends here and very much enjoyed these activities. In 1981, Karen and Dan moved to Foster, WI, and then settle in Osseo, WI, in 1994.

Karen worked at several delis in the Eau Claire area and at the Kwik Trip in Osseo. She also worked as an aide at the Osseo Hospital and did payroll for Maug Cleaning. Karen enjoyed going to horse auctions and rodeos with her husband, other family and friends. She enjoyed traveling and going to casinos. Karen was also a big Elvis Presley fan.

If you knew Karen in any way, you were blessed beyond measure. Karen had a huge heart, especially for her grandchildren and often took care of them, running here and running there. She was always there if you needed her. Karen also took care of Dan when he became ill for as long as she could before he moved to Dove Nursing Home in Osseo. Karen was a faithful, loving wife and deeply missed him every day since his passing in May of 2018.

Karen was funny, sassy and known to play a prank or two! We will miss your smile Mom.

Karen will be missed by her children, Cheryl Hodge of Michigan City, IN, Laura Berg of Osseo, WI, Catherine Wessman of Fairchild, WI, William Wessman of Peotone, IL, Lisa (Joel) Boettcher of Fairchild, WI, Alvie (Lori) Heath of Marion, IL, Michael Heath and Daniel Heath, both of Poplar Grove, IL, Debra (Mike) Neubauer of Plainfield, IL, and Becky Maug of Augusta, WI. She is further survived by a brother, James (Janice) O’Brien of Las Vegas, NV; sisters-in-law, June Korn of Birchwood, WI, and Pat (Jerry) Darrow of Exeland, WI; along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; other family and dear friends. In addition to her husband Dan, Karen was also preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Muriel Lillyquist; stepson Jeffery; daughter-in-law Julie, sons-in-law, David and Denny; and grandson Douglas.

A special thanks to Heartland Hospice for taking such great care of Mom and Dad.