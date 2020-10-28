Lael Schneider, age 99, died on October 15, 2020 at Augusta Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by her family.

Lael was born to Harry and Nelly (Larsen) Taylor at Exeland, Wisconsin. She graduated from Ladysmith High School and from the Eau Claire State Teachers College (now UWEC). She taught elementary grades from September 1940 until November 1955, also serving as Grade School Principal at North School in Menomonie. In September 1956, Lael started work as a Claims Examiner at the Eau Claire Social Security Office, where she continued until her retirement on June 1, 1985. She has said that it is always easy to work at something you love, and she had great affection and caring for the children she taught and the many people she interviewed at the Social Security office.

Lael was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Augusta, where she served as Financial Secretary from 1986 to 1996, as well as serving on several other committees. She was involved in the Korean Exchange Program and enjoyed teaching the students English, arranging field trips, and hosting students and pastors in her home. She was a member of the United Methodist Women and was involved in many of their projects. Her lifelong love of children continued into her retirement and she was a volunteer in several programs with students in the Augusta schools. She felt her life was enriched by many of her former students who kept in touch with her through the years.

Lael and Verne Schneider were married on December 16, 1950 in Menomonie and then made their home in Augusta. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Verne, brothers Jay and Burt Taylor, sister-in-law Berdella (Jay) Taylor, nieces Linda Taylor and Sharon Gallagher, nephew Steven Taylor, and sister-in-law Eva Markham. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Schneider and son-in-law Thomas Noerenberg, sister-in-law Joyce Taylor, nieces and nephews Pamela (Tony) Palermo, Gary (Nancy) Taylor, Jeanne Anderson, Lori Sudbrink, Jeffrey (Nancy) Taylor, Debbie (Gerard) Montez, David (Barbara) Markham, and many great nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff of Augusta Health and Rehabilitation for the loving and compassionate care they gave to Lael, and to the many friends, neighbors and church members who visited, sent cards and brought joy and comfort to her in her later years.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, a private burial service will be held at the East Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .