Licenses approved by FC Village Board

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board unanimously approved local liquor, beer and cigarette licenses at its June meeting held back on the 14th.

The board also unanimously approved all bartender's licenses for village establishments as well.

The board unanimously approved a Residential & Commercial Garbage Hauler's license for the 2021/2022 license year to Waste Management and unanimously approved a Refuse Hauler's license to Cooley’s Statewide

Scrap & Salvage, Express Disposal, Johnson Roll-Off Service, Right Away Roll-Off, and Waste Management. They also unanimously approved an assessor's contract, a three-year contract, with Randy Procknow, of Prochnow Assessing, for assessor services for the years 2022-2024 for $5,500. Procchnow was appointed village assessor as a result. Jamie Kaeding was also appointed as village Fire Chief.

The board also approved two resolutions unanimously, including the annual compliance maintenance report and a standard standard village procurement policy with an equal opportunity clause.