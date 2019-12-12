Local author to sign books in Augusta

AUGUSTA - Local author Dianne Deanton Vielhuber will sign copies of her latest book "The Mary Experiment" on Friday, Dec, 13 at Creative Touch Floral, 148 W. Lincoln St. in Augusta from 3-7 p.m.

Vielhuber was raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in Agricultural Journalism. After working in communications and marketing within the agricultural industry for many years she left that life behind to serve overseas as a missionary.

She taught teaching English at a university in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Dianne then returned to the United States and became a pastoral minister. Dianne earned a Master of Divinity from the University of Dubuque Theological Seminary while serving as a student pastor. She met her husband Rick at the first churches she served as the pastor. They have six grandchildren along with Rick's adult children. In 20 years, Dianne served five different United Methodist Churches as a part of three appointments within the Wisconsin Annual Conference.

The book, "The Mary Experiment" takes the biblical story of Martha and Mar and draws it into Vielhuber's personal experiences. Her stories draw upon the decades she spent looking to create a life filled with meaning and spiritual connection.