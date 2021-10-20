Lucy Gregor

Lucy (Fujie Onozato) Gregor, 91, formerly of Milwaukee, passed away Saturday morning at Stoney River Memory Care Center in Marshfield.

Lucy started life in Maebashi, Japan. After graduating from high school, she began working at a U.S. Army base in Koizumi, Japan. There she met the love of her life, Bob (Robert A.) Gregor. Bob brought Lucy back to Wisconsin after his tour of duty and they settled in Milwaukee. Lucy worked many years at Ladish Co. in Cudahy retiring in 1973. After retirement Bob and Lucy moved into a home on the Wisconsin River flowage, cruised the world for a number of years and would snow bird to warmer climates to avoid the cold Wisconsin winters. Lucy’s hobbies included participating in Japanese clubs in Milwaukee and Eau Claire, crocheting, gardening and helping Bob work on home improvement projects.

Lucy is survived by her two daughters, Maria (Andrew) Marks of Loxley, AL and Christina (Richard) Phillips of Milwaukee. Lucy also leaves behind seven grandchildren, Michael Gregor (Krista), Shannon (Claude) Gray, Jessica Phillips, Courtney (Jude) Thoumavong, Lexi (Drew) Grissman), Kimberly (Joshua) Steiner and Rhianna Phillips; and 9 great grandchildren. Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and Bob’s parents, Robert and Mary Gregor.

A grave side service will be held Friday, October 22nd at 2:00 p.m. at the West Lawn Cemetery in Augusta. The service is open to the public. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .