Lueann Yule

Lueann C. Yule, 88, of rural Augusta, passed away Friday morning, February 14, 2020, at Dove Healthcare Center in Osseo. She passed away just before her discharge from the Dove to return to her home where she had lived as a wife and mother to her seven children.

Lueann Charlotte Yule, daughter of Carl and Laura (Gjestvang) Mahlum was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Hale Township of Trempealeau County. She attended Pleasantville Grade School up until the 5th grade when the family moved to Osseo, where she attended school and graduated from Osseo Lincoln Hills High School in 1950. During high school she had worked at the Thomas Café in Osseo and also cleaned for the Bank of Osseo. Lueann was united in marriage to Frank Yule on June 24, 1950. After their marriage the couple moved to their home between Augusta and Osseo, a home they shared together for 65 years.

Lueann was very much a farm wife and mother. She worked along side her family in the barn, in the fields, taking care of the many farm animals throughout the years, in addition to taking care of her home. For many years she had also worked on the line at Bush Brothers Canning Company in Augusta. In 1957 she started working for Dan’s Drive Inn in Osseo. She eventually purchased the business in the late 1960’s and operated it as Lueann’s Drive Inn until selling it in 1978.

Traveling was one of her husband’s passions and even though she loved being at home, together they traveled to over 30 countries in addition to taking many family vacations. Lueann also enjoyed the time spent with family and friends at their lake home. In later years when she had time to relax she found pleasure in knitting and taking on a good crossword or word search puzzle.

Due to failing health she entered the Dove Healthcare Assisted Living in Osseo in August of 2019, and since Nov. of 2019 had been a resident of the Dove Healthcare Center.

Lueann was deeply loved by her family and she always looked forward to the time spent with them either at home or on one of their many outings.

Lueann will be dearly missed by her six children, Frank Jr. (Ellen) Yule, Janice (Randy) Bechel all of Eleva, Richard Yule (Penni Anderson) of Strum, Shirley Jean Yule of Black River Falls, Bernard (Patti) Yule and Dyan (Donald) Steinke all of Osseo; 14 grandchildren, Jeff Yule, Ryan (Amanda) Yule, Nicole Bechel (Boe Rishopp), Jared Bechel (Katie Carothers), Dustin (Shana) Yule, Jacob Yule, Kelly (Heather) Yule, Andrew Yule, Billy Yule, Brandon Yule (Jen Vogel) and Shawn Yule, Sara (Eric) Avalos, Danyelle Steinke (Lance Stensen) Dakota Steinke ( Kailey Meier); seven great-grandchildren, Madeline and Owen Yule, Zachary and Alyssa Avalos, Dylan Rundel-Yule, Grady Yule and Ethan Yule; three step great-grandchildren, Tyler, Thea and Tessa Hazelton; niece Donna (Roger) Thompson; nephew Curt (Gloria) Schroeder; and canine companion "Nibbles", Frank and Lueann's Jack Russell Terrier. Lueann was preceded in death by her husband Frank Sr. on Nov. 12, 2015; son Randy; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Milen Schroeder; and niece Lavonne Schroeder.

Lueann’s family would like to take this opportunity to thank Mayo Clinic and Dr. Abraham Tiffany, the staff at the Dove Healthcare Center and Assisted Living in Osseo for the wonderful care shown to Lueann while she was a part of their family. We would also like to acknowledge Mayo Home Hospice for their special care and support during this time of Lueann’s life.

