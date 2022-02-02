Majorie Barringer, 89

Marjorie Barringer, Age 89, resident of the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 22, 2022 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire with her family by her side.

Marge was born on January 8th, 1933 in the Town of Lafayette, Chippewa County, the daughter of William and Anna (Gilardi) Steinmetz. She grew up on the family farm with her four siblings. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1951. Early on after High School, Marge shared a Rooming House on Grand Avenue in Eau Claire with her Sister Dorothy and several good friends. During this time she fell in love with Donovan Freid, and they were engaged. Donovan being a music man at the then Wisconsin State College in Eau Claire, helped produce an album that included a song about Marge called “Rise Up My Love, My Fair One”. However, due to a difference in religion, they did not marry.

Later, on June 24, 1976, Marge would marry Bill Barringer in Augusta, Wisconsin. They lived at the Eau Claire Campground in the summer and migrated to Florida in the Winter. Bill had a truck camper, so they began buying antiques and bringing them back to Wisconsin. They soon bought two houses in Augusta, one to live in, and the other which had two spaces. One for their antique business, The Village Pump, and the other side for the business of their good friend Annmarie Kresser, which was called The Bucket. After selling the business they moved to the Hillcrest Trailer Court. After husband Bill’s passing in 1995, Marge became involved with the Widow Friends group, moved to the Senior Apartments on Damon Street in Eau Claire, and later to Heritage Assisted living, before she became a resident at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home in 2020. As a widow Marge was employed by Hot Sam at London Square Mall, and for many years at the Severson Nursing Home. Overall, Marge was a very loving and social person who will be dearly missed by all.

Marge is survived by many nieces and nephews; Dennis Steinmetz, Cheri (Steve) Tannler, Jeannie Haverly, Rick Steinmetz, Greg Hansen, Judy (Phil) Soine, Diane Noserale, Jeff (Kate) Christianson, Brad (Stephanie) Groves, and Todd (Becky) Groves. She is also survived by her cousin Arlene Adams, and good friend Annemarie Kresser. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bill Barringer, Sisters; Carol Groves, Dorothy Christianson, and Lucille Hanson, and Brother Albert Steinmetz.

The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Chippewa Manor Nursing Home for their wonderful care.

