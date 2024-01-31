Marshfield Clinic to hold job fairs in Eau Claire for Prevea employees this week

EAU CLAIRE - Marshfield Clinic Health System is looking to connect with local health care workers affected by the Hospital Sisters Health System and Prevea Health hospital and clinic closures.

Prevea clinics in the area, including the ones in Augusta and Mondovi are closing by Jun 30 as the company is pulling out of western Wisconsin.

Job fairs will be held at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 31, and Thursday, Feb. 1. Those interested are asked to enter through Door E (located between the medical offices and hospital) and park in Lot A2.

The job fairs will be a chance for interested applicants to meet and interview with Marshfield Clinic’s recruiters and hiring managers for opportunities available at the health system. Same day offers may occur. The Health System is looking to add both clinical and non-clinical members of their team in the Chippewa Valley.

“We are looking for individuals who are patient-centered and passionate about their role in health care and the community,” said Director of Talent Acquisition and Workforce Planning Heidi Kramer. “We’re looking to fill a wide variety of open positions both clinical and non-clinical across our western Wisconsin footprint.”

Visit https://marshfieldclinic.org/careers for more information about careers with Marshfield Clinic Health System.