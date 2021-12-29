Maxie May Huth, 92, of rural Fall Creek, passed away Tuesday evening Dec. 21, 2021, in hospice care. She was with family at the home of her niece in rural Fall Creek.

Maxie was born in Wilson Township, Eau Claire County on Feb. 7, 1929, the daughter of Arthur and Erma (Macomber) Raether. She was raised in the township where she attended Fitsu Country School before moving with her parent and 3 siblings to Ludington Township. Maxie was a baptized, confirmed, life long member and long time Sunday school teacher at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ludington. It was at the church that she was united in marriage to Lester Huth on June 12, 1947. The couple lived all their married life in Ludington where they farmed for 50 years. In addition to helping on the farm, she raised an abundant flower and vegetable gardens and shared her canned produce with family and friends. She picked apples every fall at the orchards and was well known for her delicious apple pies.

Over the years Maxie and Lester spent many enjoyable trips traveling through the south-west United States and Mexico. During her travels she collected Mexican pots and then made macramé hangers for them. She also enjoyed making fur teddy bears and bunnies to give to the children in the family that she so dearly loved. For many years Maxie bowled with the Cadott women’s leagues and with this group of friends she took many little trips around the area and several vacations to Las Vegas.

Maxie and Lester never had children of their own but they were deeply loved by their 16 nieces and nephews, and with time their extended families. In return the Huth farm was always the hub of the family gatherings. Maxie graciously opened her home to her loved ones and treated them to a delicious feast each and every time, making sure each holiday was special.

Maxie was cherished and will be dearly missed by her nieces and nephews, Sheila Jones, Brenda Kannenberg, Portia Mueller, Nellie Hartl, Connie Raether, Thomas Sugars, Angela Alseth, Charles, Richard, Arvid, Benjamine and Maynard Huth, Dennis, Jeffrey and Steven Springborn; and their families; in-laws Diane Huth of Cadott, and Duane Springborn of Pickett. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester on Oct. 31, 2008; siblings, Betty Jean and Edward Hartl, Junior and Mary Ellen Raether, Beulah and William Sugars; niece April Moldrem; and in-laws, Clarence, Arnold and Roger Huth and Florence Springborn.

A celebration of Maxie’s life will be held later in the spring and at that time graveside services will be held in Bethlehem Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Fall Creek. The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

