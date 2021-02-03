Merlin Ray Moore, 94, of 4555 Mohawk Drive, Medina, MN, passed away from COVID-19 in hospice care on February 10, 2021.

Merlin was born on September 6, 1926 in Augusta, WI, to McKinley and Edith (Stabenau) Moore. Merlin graduated from Augusta High School in June 1944, and the next day he boarded a train heading to basic training for the US Navy. He was stationed on a PT boat in the South Pacific for two years during World War II. Upon returning home, he married Genevieve Mae McAdam his high school sweetheart.

After obtaining his undergraduate and Master’s degree from The Stout Institute (now University of Wisconsin-Stout) he became a teacher in Washburn, WI from approximately 1950 to 1955. The couple moved to Silver Bay, Minnesota where they lived and raised their five children. Merlin taught high school industrial arts before being hired by Reserve Mining Company where he worked directly with all seven Presidents between 1955 and 1988. While in Silver Bay, Merlin and his family were active members of United Protestant Church. After retirement, Merlin and Genevieve returned to their hometown of Augusta, WI, where Merlin was a member of the Augusta United Methodist Church, the Augusta American Legion, the Augusta Lions Club and the Beautify Augusta Committee. They later moved to Eau Claire, WI, where they lived for over 10 years. After Genevieve passed in 2015, Merlin moved to the Twin Cities to be closer to his children.

He was a dedicated volunteer who received many awards and recognition for his willingness to help. Merlin was also an accomplished author of non-fiction World War II stories about people he knew or researched extensively. Merlin was a proud father to his five children and will always be remembered as a loving, generous and compassionate father.

Merlin is survived by four children, Dennis (Debra) Moore of Maple Plain, MN; Carolyn (James) Ploof of Sauk Centre, MN; Thomas (Cindy Faye Johnson) Moore of Ely, MN; Curtis (Patricia) Moore of Minneapolis and daughter-in-law Shawn Moore of Minneapolis, MN; 8 grandchildren, Melisa Ploof of Saint Cloud, MN; Christine (Hugo) Tamez of New Hope, MN; Scott (Meghan) Moore of Hanover, MN; Alison (Kevin) Lieder of Champlin, MN; Quentin (Bryn) Moore of Richmond, VA; Tucker Moore of South Bend, IN; McKinley Moore of Huntington Beach, CA; Madison Moore of Minneapolis, MN;11 great grandchildren, Jonah, Mia, Eva and Asher Tamez; Riley, Axel, Tally, Graham and Coulter Moore; Dylan and Morgan Lieder. He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve in 2015, his son Peter Moore in 2019, grandson Brian Moore in 2001 and all of his siblings; Adeline (Bill) Hajicek, Margarete (Wilmer) Feldman and Dale (Phyllis) Moore.

Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life is postponed until it is safe to gather. Memorials are preferred to the American Legion in Augusta, WI and Koronis Ministries, an organization that sponsors a Christian family camp near Paynesville, MN. The Moore family attended this camp annually for over 50 years. The family would like to thank the kind and compassionate caregivers at Wealshire of Medina and Brighton Hospice.