New member appointed to Fall Creek Village Board

FALL CREEK - The Fall Creek Village Board approved both the resignation of one member and the appointment of a new member to the board at a special meeting held back on Monday, Sept. 28 at the Village Hall.

Joyce Aldrich decided to resign from the board for health reasons. Replacing her will be Ben Burch.

During the board's August meeting on the 10th at the Village Hall, members unanimously approved the Kopplin Rd. project along with special assessments to go with it. The project was approved after a public hearing will opened and closed to discuss the project. The road overlaps both the village and Town of Lincoln and of Fall Creek's portion bids will be for 50% of the south half of the road that runs east/west, roughly 2,600 square feet of two-inch asphalt. The road has deteriorated in quality due light thickness of original asphalt and the volume of traffic on the road from cars and trucks, particularly the LP trucks and tankers which travel to and fro from the Countryside Co-op facility.

Other public works related projects given unanimous affirmative votes were: a change order for $95,319.60 for the McKinley Ave. Reconstruction Project to add in the watermain

looping for Randall Rd., approving a Certificate of Substantial Completion for the Klingbeil Lift Station Project for contractor Winona Mechanical. The board also took under consideration a bill assessed by the Town of Lincoln for damage to the town's portion of the north/south road. Village Board President Tim Raap told board members that the township may revise the bill after further discussion with town officials.

The board unanimously a change in village fiscal strategy from paying down debt service, which they have successfully done, to allocate more funding for economic development.

In other agenda items: The board unanimously approve an agreement with Quarles & Brady as bond counsel for the issuance of $1,730,000 refunding bonds for a cost of $9,625;, reallocate the $40,000 annual

amount in debt service that has been used to make an extra payment on the wastewater treatment plant loan to instead make the new debt service payment for the Raether property loan, denied a bartender's license application from Avey Larson, approved the appointment of John Kuehn to replace the term of Tom Williamson on the Plan Commission until April of 2023 and approved amendments to the village's personnel policy.