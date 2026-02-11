No primary elections in Tri-County Area on Feb. 17

Election Night will be a quiet one in the Tri-County Area next Tuesday, Feb. 17.

There are no contested primaries for various local offices such as village boards, city councils, school boards or county board seats in either Trempealeau, Eau Claire or Jackson counties.

There will be plenty of contested races come this spring's election to be held Tuesday, April 7.

On top of the ballot will be the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race between judges Chris Taylor and Maria Lazar for the seat of retiring Supreme Court Justic Rebecca Bradley.

Eau Claire County Board Supervisor Steve Chilson, representing District No. 7 which is the south-central portion of the county representing Pleasant Valley and Washington townships is stepping down from the Board at the end of this term. The candidates to replace him are James C. Rolbiecki and Greg Banchy. All other Tri-County Area reps on the EC Board (Caleb Aichele - District No.1, Larry Hoekstra - District No. 5, Dane Zook - District No. 6) are running for re-election unopposed.

Four candidates are running for three seats on the village board of Fairchild. They are: R. Bob Chaffee, Paul Kopernik, DuWayne K. Mueller and Nicholas Johnson. Four candidates are also running for the Augusta School competing for two seats: Renee Rineck Barka, Gordie O'Brien, Aaron Vizer and Tammy Raeder Stensen. Three candidates are running for two seats on the Eleva-Strum School Board: Heather E. Nicolet, Jessica Franson and Sarah Svoma.

Along with local government seats, there are three school referendums on the ballot for Augusta, Eleva-Strum and Fall Creek.