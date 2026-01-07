OFAFC Tri-County Co-op Dragon Duals this weekend; holiday results

School started up again from Holiday break on Monday, Jan. 5 but Tri-County Area prep wrestling teams weren't on holiday themselves last week.

The Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek Tri-County Co-op squad boys competed in the Eau Claire Holiday Duals hosted by UW-Eau Claire at its McPhee Center Dec. 29-30 while the Dragon girls grapplers competed in a girls invite meet in LaCrescent, Minn. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

OFAFC's Kinley Nelson (5-0, 5 Pins) and Macey Pierre (4-0, 4 pins) both wrestlers placed first in their weight class. Layne Armstong-Baglien placed 2nd with 1 pin on the day, and Viola MacDonald took 3rd a loaded weight bracket. Kinley improves to 22-4 on the season with 19 pins, Macey improves to 17-8 with 11 pins Layne improves to 11-10 with 8 pins and Viola improves to 8-9 with 5 pins.

The Dragon boys went 0-5 in dual meets (1-11) in the Eau Claire meet. OFAFCs Henry Cash who went 3-2 with 3 pins and Brett Knuth went 2-3 with 2 pins.

The Mondovi/Eleva-Strum boys wrestling team competed in the Northern Badger Invitational on Dec. 29-30. MES finished in 28th place as a team out of 47 teams competing. At 106 pounds, Carter Zahara went 2-2 with 2 pins. Korbyn Johnvin wrestled at 120 and went 0-2. Tyson Greiner was 3-2 with a pin and a tech fall at 138. Brody Brantner was 0-2 at 144. Nicholas Wright was 1-2 with a tech fall at 150. Brysen Nogle went 0-2 at 157. Ian Berger wrestled at 165 and went 2-2 with 2 pins. At 175, Bill Jardine qualified for day 2 and placed 10th, going 5-3 in the tournament with 1 pin. AJ Loscheider wrestled at 190 and went 0-2. David Nyre went 0-2 at 215. Heavyweight Aiden Isaacson was also a day two qualifier. He finished in 3rd place for the second year in a row while picking up 2 pins and finishing 5-1 for the tournament.

Both MES and OFAFC will compete in the Dragon Duals hosted by OFAFC at Osseo-Fairchild High School on Saturday, Jan. 10 beginning at 9 a.m.