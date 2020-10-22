Phyllis M. Frueh, 92, of Altoona, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Heritage Court Memory Care in Eau Claire surrounded by family.

Phyllis, daughter of Harry and Hilga (Wesley) Dalkie, was born on January 4, 1928 in Fairchild, Wisconsin. She was educated at Fairchild Elementary and graduated from Fairchild High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to John Frueh on Aug. 5, 1947, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Fairchild. The couple began their life together in Marshfield before moving back to Fairchild in 1952.

She was employed as the Office Manager for the Tri-County News in Osseo for forty-seven years before retiring in 2008.

The family moved to Altoona in 1968, where she lived until failing health this summer required the care she received at Heritage Court Memory Care. In addition to their home in Altoona, the Frueh family spent many memorable times at their cabin on Lake Eau Claire.

Phyllis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona where she enjoyed volunteering at Bingo. She looked forward to all of the holidays in order to decorate her house, both inside and outside, and spending time with family. She was an avid Packers fan and loved to host Sunday football parties.

Phyllis will be dearly missed by her 2 sons, Rick and Elizabeth Frueh of Hager City, Gary Frueh of Eau Claire; two daughters, Cindy and Perry Danielson of Hastings, MN, Connie and Tom Werlein of Altoona; five grandchildren, Ericka Frueh, Perry (Eva) Frueh, Jessica (Thomas) Hill, Jason Werlein and Aaron Frueh; five great grandchildren, Marie and Ben Frueh, Taelyn and Reign Werlein and Raider Hill. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband John; daughter Bonnie; grandchildren, Kristi Frueh, Adrian Frueh and Jonathan Frueh; sisters Dorothy Bauch and Deloris Kittelson.

A visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Altoona from 10:00 to 12:00 on Friday, October 23, 2020 followed by Mass at 12:00. Burial in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Eau Claire. The family is being assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.

