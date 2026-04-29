Plenty of conference and non-conference golf meets in last two weeks

Fall Creek broke below the 200-stroke mark as a team with its best score of season at a Western Cloverbelt Conference meet held at Whispering Pines Golf Course in Cadott last week Thursday, April 23.

The Crickets shot a 199 led by senior Evan Seidling's nine-hole score of 42, which tied for 11th overall. Junior Reeve Buchholz finished with a score of 49 followed by sophomore Cole Nieman's 53 and junior Owen Walden's score of 55. Freshman Shelton Madden shot a 75.

However the Crickets still finished in sixth as they did in meets at Lake Wissota hosted by Eau Clair Regis/Chippewa Falls McDonell last week Tuesday, April 21 and at Whitetail GC in Colfax in a meet hosted by Elk Mound back on April 16. Bloomer easily won all these meets with scores of 151, 152 and 157 respectively. Meet medalists were, at Whitetail, Bloomer's Connor Gould, Landon Trainor and Tegan Stiehl, all with 37s; Stiehl at Lake Wissota with a 35 and again at Whispering Pines with a 35.

FC shot a 218 at Whitetail as Seidling had a 43, Neiman finished with a score of 60, Walden 63 and freshman Tristan Widiker shot a 52. At Lake Wissota Fall Creek shot a 220. Seidling led the way again with a score of 43, followed by sophomore Grant Dubiel 57, Widiker 59, sophomore Braxton Lacombe 61 and Simon Manning 62.

The Western Cloverbelt has concluded its meets and up next for the Crickets is the Bloomer Invitational on Friday, May 1 at Veterans Memorial Golf Course beginning at 10 a.m. The Marshfield Columbus Invitational is next Tuesday at River's Edge Golf Course, also beginning at 10 a.m.

Speaking of big meets, Osseo-Fairchild was in two such meets last week hosted by Colfax and Sparta. At the Whitetail Invitational at Whitetail GC last week Wednesday, April 22, the Thunder finished 15th out of 17 team with an 18-hole score of 382. Sophomore Ty Skoyen had O-F's best score at 85. He was followed by sophomore Harrison Fisher with a score 97, senior Orion Prudlick 98, sophomore Dalton Clark 102 and freshman Noah Green at 114. Eau Claire North and Menomonie tied for first with scores of 317 with North's Logan Aho and Menomonie's Tyler Reckin tying for first with scores of 76.

O-F shot a 434 on Saturday, April 25 at Sparta's Singh Grewal Invite at River Run GC. Onalaska wion the meet with a score of 304 led by their meet medlaists Rylan Tomashek and Chasen Witt, both shooting 76s. Skoyen had O-F's best score at 92, Prudlick shot a 107, junior Izaiah Green shot a 117, Clark finished with a score of 118 and Green finished at 122.

Osseo-Fairchild's Dairyland Conference schedule has also been taking place during this time with three meets since last week Tuesday, April 21.

On that day, Alma/Pepin finished first with a nine-hole score of 156 at The Grove GC in Cochrane. C-Fc was second at 163 followed by Eleva-Strum 166, Whitehall 180, Osseo-Fairchild 197, Blair-Taylor 201 and Independence/Gilmanton 206.

Junor Anders Johansen shot a 35 to be the meet medalist. E-S sophomore Asher Franson tied for second with a 38, senior Garrett Gullicksrud shot a 40, freshman Hunter Nicolet finished with a score of 43, sophomore Cashtion Kulig also shot a 43 and sophomore Hunter Pederson shot a 45. For O-F in this meet, Prudlick shot a 45, Skoyen had a 47, Fisher 49, Green 52, Clark and senior Nicholas Morales both finished with scores of 56.

C-FC was back on top in the next DC meet held last week Thursday, April 23 at Osseo Golf Club. Pirate senior Evan Leverance led his team as meet medalist shooting a 37. Three other C-FC golfers finished in the Top 10. Gullicksrud finished second with a 38 and also in the top 10 for the Cardinal, tied for eighth, were Franson, Kulig and Pederson, all shooting 44s.

Other Tri-County Area marks were from Nicolet 45, E-S sophomore Noah Semingson 46, Skoyen 47, Prudlick 48, Clark 49, Green 50, Fisher 51 and Morales 58.

On Tuesday, April 28, the league was in Whitehall for a meet. The team scores were C-FC 156, A/P 161, E-S 172, O-F with a season-best so far 184, B-T 186, Whitehall 193 and I/G 220.

Johanson was the meet medalist with a 36 followed by C-FC's Parker Kujak 37 and Gullricksrud 38.

O-F Prudlick had his best nine-hole score of the season, a 42 to lead his team followed by Clark 46, Skoyen 46, Fisher 50, Green 52 and Morales 60.

Central's Semingson finished in the Top 10 in ninth shooting a season-best 40. He was followed by Franson 42, Nicolet 44, Pederson 48 and Kulig 51.

Three teams from the Dairyland are ranked in the Top 10 in Division 3 according to the latest state coaches poll. C-FC is tied for fourth with Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs and Cadott, Eleva-Strum is ranked No. 5 and Alma/Pepin is No. 7. The top team in D-3 is Prentice followed by Kohler and St. Mary's Catholic Central of the Fox Valley.

Eleva-Strum is participating in a two-day meet this weekend, Friday and Saturday hosted by both Chippewa Falls and Menomonie. The next Dairyland meet is an 18-hole scramble format at Arcadia GC hosted by Indy /Gilmanton on Tuesday, May 5 beginning at 10 a.m. Eleva-Strum hosts its DC Meet at Viking on Tuesday, May 11 starting at 2 p.m. and the three ranked DC teams will compete against each other the very next day, also at Viking on May 12.

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