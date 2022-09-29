Prep Cross Country Review and Preview: FC girls continue to run strong

It was quite the contrast in conditions last week.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 was hot, windy and humid with temperatures soaring to 90 degrees, not the most ideal day for running.

Thursday, Sept. 22 was cool, seasonable with a light breeze to the northwest, perfect conditions to run a prep cross country race. Unfortunately for the runners this race was conducted on the tough, hilly course at Durand's Rolling Greens Golf Course

If the weather conditions and the course weren't consistent, one Tri-County Area Team was and that was the Fall Creek girls' squad.

The Crickets won the Neillsville/Granton Invite on Sept. 20 and finished fourth out competing in the Durand-Arkansaw Invitational on Sept. 22, both with 15 teams competing.

FC scored 67 points to edge out Cadott's 83 and Tomah's 96 with Augusta placing seventh with 124 points and Osseo-Fairchild incomplete. Jenna Anders placed third for the Crickets, hitting the chutes in 21:02. Mondovi's Courtney Stadler won the race in 20:25. Other Fall Creek runners were Megan Johnston, sixth in 22:27; Evelyn Bergeron, 14th in 23:55 on the 5000-meter course; Paige Aldrich and Ella Hansen, 29th and 30th respectively in times of 25:40 and 25:47; Cora Peterson 49th in 27:02; Lylian Anderson, 53rd in 27:26; Sophie Schultz, 61st in 27:58; Rebekah Krenz 65th in 29:29 and Elle Coach 80th in 32:57

The Crickets times and places this season so far has established them as one of the top teams in their sectional grouping, which is at Cadott this season. Also in it is defending Dairyland Conference champ Augusta. They placed seventh at Neillsville/Granton led by runners Ava Peterson, who finished fifth in 22:23; Beth Boone, 25th in 25 minutes even; Jerri McKay, 37th in 26:16; CC Hanson, 40th in 26:24; Roella Weiss, 45th in 26:36; Autumn Randall, 64th in 28:51; Kendra Olson, 74th in 30:47 and Abby Boone, 76th in 31:07

Osseo-Fairchild's two runners in the meet were Alyssa Burmesch, 69th in 30:01 and Emilee Bauer, 83rd in 35:22

The Durand-Arkansaw meet two days later was cool-down meet, not quite the same all-out effort but still important for a good showing in a competitive field highlighted by No. 9 ranked Kickapoo-LaFarge which won the meet with 50 points followed by St. Criox Central 51, Durand-Arkansaw, who will also be at the Cadott Sectional and alson contender for the title, 120 and FC 128. Anders finished fourth in 21 minutes even and she was followed by 15). Megan Johnston 22:08.9; 33). Evelyn Bergeron 11 23:42.8; 34) Brynn Clemons 24:05; 42). Paige Aldrich 24:52.4; 44). Cora Peterson 10 25:34. and 60). Sophia Schultz 26:54 in the top seven for FC. Greta Peters of Altoona won the race in 20:04.

Eleva-Strum also competed in the meet. The Cardinals' Anabel Howie finished 34th in 23:56 while teammates Amalia Dyar was 79th in 28:04 and Jillian Awe was 94th in 36:16.

In boys competition from last week, FC finished sixth, Augusta 10th and Osseo-Fairchild 12th at Neillsville. Bangor won the meet with 88 points. Tri-County Area runners finished the race as follows: Augusta's Justin Frank, 12th in 18:57; Stewart Gundry of Fall Creek, 14th in 19:09; Devin Molinaro, Augusta, 15th in 19:15.5; 18th, Kyle Burmesch, Osseo-Fairchild, 19:24.6; 26th, Tyler Kleinhans, Fall Creek, 20:03.6; 41st, Jamison Carey, Fall Creek, 21:25.4; 43rd, Lincoln Bertrang, Osseo-Fairchild, 21:31.7; 52nd, Marcus Coleman, Fall Creek, 22:11.1; 55th, Preston Schafer, Augusta, 22:16.8; 57th, Marcus Kleinhans, Fall Creek, 22:22.9; 58th, Bryce Armstrong Baglien, Osseo-Fairchild, 22:27.1; 61st, Drew Jacobs, Augusta, 22:36.8; 65th, Mason Scheffer, Osseo-Fairchild, 22:50.6; 68th, Kaden Prock, Fall Creek, 22:53.0; 79 Jonas Sackmann-Van, Osseo-Fairchild; 23:22.6; 94th Gavin Wiese, Augusta, 25:54.6; 103rd, Orion Prudlick, Osseo-Fairchild, 29:12.7; 106th Garett Larson, Augusta, 29:37.7

Fall Creek's boys finished sixth at the Durand-Arkansaw Invite out of 15 teams. Elk Mound won the meet with 51 points and the winning runner was the Mounders' Ian Hazen finishing in 16:57 on the 5000-meter course. Running for the Crickets were 19). Tyler Kleinhans 18:48.8; 24). Stewart Gundry,19:32.2; 39). Jamison Carey, 20:28.3; 43). Marcus Kleinhans, 21:02.2; 44). Joel Stump, 21:02.9; 45). Marcus Coleman 21:16.7; 56). Kaden Prock, 22:03.1.

Eleva-Strum's Alex Awe finished in 105th place with a time of 24:53.

Tri-County Area Teams will take part in the Osseo-Fairchild Invitational today, Sept. 29 at Osseo Golf Course beginning at 4 p.m. and the Altoona Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 1. The Owen-Withee Invitational is next Tuesday, Oct. 4 and the Eleva-Strum is on Thursday, Oct. 6 beginning at 4 p.m.