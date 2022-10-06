Prep Track Round-up: Fall Creek athletes shine at state meet

LA CROSSE - Of course Jenna Anders loves to run, the Fall Creek High School junior has had plenty of success on her own.

But she said there's nothing better than competing as a team, especially on a relay. As she joined forces with fellow FCHS junior Megan Johnston, sophomore Emallie Sorensen and senior Samantha Spencer in the 3200-meter relay at the WIAA State Track and Field Meet held June 3-4 at UW-La Crosse's Veteran's Memorial Stadium, they combined their effort to finish second in a school-record time of 9:41.47 just behind state champion Boscobel's time of 9:40.21 and ahead of Benton/Shullsburg/Scales Mound, Ill. third place time of 9:44.05.

"We were just amazed and so happy we could break the school record," Spencer said.

It was especially happy for Sorensen who a reported bump in the 800-meter run at the Division 3 sectional meet in Mondovi that kept her from qualifying for state individually in the 800-meter run.

"It certainly motivated me to run with purpose and maybe a little anger too to help our team," Sorensen said.

Twenty-Five years ago another 3200-meter team from Fall Creek consisting of Tricia Gunderson, Melissa Schwartz, Deb Arneson and Kallie Kruger won state Division 3 title with winning time of 9:46.34.

"We know that was a great group of athletes who won it so we're so pleased that we were able to claim the record at least," Johnston said.

On that BSMS squad is on of the state's most decorated female distance runners in Kaycei Martensen, winner of numerous Division 3 state track and cross country titles through her four years in high school (and yet again this year as she won the 800, 1600 and 3200 races). She will depart leaving Anders ready to take up the challenge for next season. Anders took a big step towards that breakthrough as she finished third in the 800 and fifth in the 1600, here best results at state so far along with the 3200-meter relay result

All these she points she helped the Crickets score boosted them to finishing 12th in the girls' team standings with 19.5 points. Webster won the state D-3 girls' title with 38 points, just edging out Dodgeland with 37 while BSMS and Lancaster finished with 36 points each.

Also scoring points for FC were Spencer in the pole vault finishing tied for seventh after clearing 9 feet, 6 inches.

The Crickets 400-meter relay team of junior Kylie VanDong, senior Katie Kent, junior McKenna Klawiter and junior Samantha Bann didn't score any points but made the finals to finish ninth. Bann placed 10th in the high jump.

The throwing events scored most of the points for the Crickets' in the boys' team standings. Junior Ryan Whittlinger placed third in the shot put and senior teammate Soren Johnson placed seventh in both the discus and shot put (Whittlinger finished 14th in the discus) The Fall Creek boys' 3200-meter relay team of junior Tyler Kleinhans, senior Eric Steinke, junior Stewart Gundry and senior Kael Sanfelippo laced fifth. The Crickets ' 14 team points tied them for 17th place in Division 3. Winning the state title was Chetek-Weyerhaeuser with 44 points followed by Athens with 35 and Durand with 30.

Also participating for the Crickets at state for boys was junior Leo Hagberg, 11th in the triple jump.

Augusta had a couple of state participants as well. Senior Bailey Peterson finished 14th in the 3200-meter run, junior Levi White placed 14th in the 110-meter high hurdles the Beaver boys' 400-meter relay team of White, senior Tyler Brixsen, senior Marcus Livingston and junior Ben Dickinsen, finished 14th as well.