Prep wrestling postseason starts this weekend with new format

This year's WIAA prep wrestling tournament series, which begins this Saturday, Feb. 11 will be different. Instead of four regional meets per sectional there will now be two, referred to as "Super Regionals" with more teams and more wrestlers to fill the tournament brackets.

Both the Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta and Mondovi/Eleva-Strum squads will compete in the WIAA Division 2 Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal Regional meet at Neillsville beginning at 10:30 a.m. Also competing in this expanded regional meet are Abbotsford/Colby, No. 6 ranked Baldwin-Woodville, Bloomer/Colfax, Ellsworth, Prescott, Regis/Altoona, No. 8 ranked St. Croix Central, Somerset, Spencer/Marshfield Columbus and Stanley-Boyd.

Top four place-winners qualify for the individual sectional meet next weekend in Amery and top two teams qualify for the team sectional will be wrestled next Tuesday, Feb. 14 at St. Croix Central in Hammond.

Female wrestlers advance directly to the sectional meet to compete against other females to go to the state meet in Madison Feb. 23-25.

Top potential sectional qualifiers for OFA include Hunter Breaker at 160. He's 28-9 overall and was runner-up to Cadott's top-ranked Cole Pfeiffer in last weekend's Cloverbelt Conference meet. Others include Cayden Guntner at 113 pounds. He placed third in the conference meet and has a 25-9 overall record along with Bryce Armstrong-Baglien at 120, who also placed third in the Cloverbelt meet and has a 26-13 record.

Candidates to advance from M-E-S include Cody Wagner at 160, Alan George at 170 and Ethan Odegard at 182.

The ranked wrestlers who be participating in Saturday's meet include: Prescott's Benny Olson at 106; Tristen Smazal of Abby/Colby and Deglan O'Connell of Regis/Altoona at 113; B-W's Colton Hush and Ellsworth's J.D. Minder-Broaeckert at 120; top-ranked Luke Dux of NGL along with William Penn of Ellsworth and Cole Braasch of Baldwin-Wioodville at 126; B-W's Tyler Fink, NGL's Derek Zschernitz and Stanley-Boyd's Brecken Burzynski at 132; B-W's Hunter Gartmann and Regis/Altoona's Chase Kostka at 138; NGL's Hudson Sebastian-Opelt at 145; Regis/Altoona's Tommy Tomesh and NGL's Keegan Anding at 152;

SCC's Owen Wasley, Ellsworth's Louis Jahnke and B-W's Elliot Anderson at 160; St. Croix's Noah Nusbaum and Bloomer/Colfax's Ethan Rubenzer at 170; Regis/Altoona's Brayden Albee, Ellsworth's Anthony Madsen at 182; Regis/Altoona's Caden Weber and SCC's Parker Shackelton at 195 and at heavyweight, B-W's Moson Barbieau and NGL's top-ranked Gunnar Hoffman.

https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Winter/Boys-Wrestling/Tournament