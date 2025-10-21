Regional tournaments this week for Area spikers

Last week was the close of one season and the beginning of another among Tri-County Area prep volleyball teams.

The final week of the regular season took place last week and also last week teams recieved their WIAA regional tournament pairings as well.

Fall Creek got a win in a Cloverbelt Conference Crossover match at home vs. Gilman on Tuesday, Oct. 14 in three straight 25-15, 25-15, 25-17. This secured a winning or no lower than .500 record for the Crickets this season at 21-20. And it didn't hurt to notch a home game in the first round this Tuesday, Oct. 21 as a No. 6 seed against No. 11 Mondovi (4-30). While FC is playing in Division 3 in a sectional with three ranked opponents in No. 2 Barron, No. 3 Stanley-Boyd and No. 9 Grantsburg, their draw isn't a bad one. A win Tuesday would put the Crickets at No. 3 seeded Bloomer (21-15) in the semifinals on Thursday, Oct. 23. The Blackhawks beat FCHS twice in the regular season but on both occations by very close scores. The top seed in the regional tournament bracket is No. 2 Unity and they face the winner of the No. 7 Durand-Arkansaw and No. 10 and defending regional champ Prescott in the semis.

Every one else in the Area is in Division 4. Osseo-Fairchild, 4-21, overall, is a No. 10 seed and is on the road Tuesday in a match at Melrose-Mindoro but the Thunder split in the regular season with the Mustangs (10-16 overall). O-F hopes they can find success that eluded them in the regular season, especially in league play once agaion, as they closed out last week with a pair of 3-2 Dairyland Conference losses despite winning both Game 1s, at home Tuesday vs. Alma/Pepin 25-27, 25-20, 22-25, 25-22, 15-8 and at Lincoln on Thursday 21-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 15-9. The winner of Tuesday's regional match plays at No. 2 seed and Dairyland co-champs Blair-Taylor on Thursday.

Eleva-Strum downed Augusta 3-0 at home Tuesday, Oct. 14 but the game scores were close 25-21, 25-21, 25-22. This secured a winning season in the DC for the first time in over a decade for the Cardinals. However, E-S could not keep their momentum going on Thursday, Oct. 16 as they lost a 3-2 match to Whitehall (13-12) in their season finale at home 3-2. Still, at 19-7 overall, the Cards got a first-round regional tournament bye with a No. 4 seed and will host either No. 12 Lincoln or No. 5 Elmwood/Plum City (20-14) on Thursday, Oct. 23 in the semifinals. E-S made the regional finals last season, losing to Loyal. To win tht title this season will require them to win at No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City, on Saturday, Oct. 25. The Pirates have the top seed and have already accomplished a lot this season, ending Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran's Dairyland winning streak at 60 matches last Thursday at home.

Augusta finished the regular season 9-17 overall and have a tough first round assignment on Tuesday, Oct. 21 playing at No. 5 seed and No. 8 ranked in the state Cadott (24-10) in Division 4. The winner plays at No. 4 seed and East Cloverbelt Conference champ Marshfield Columbus on Thursday.

Division 3 bracket: https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2025_Vo...

Division 4 bracket: https://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2025_Vo...