Rev. Joseph Schultz, 92

Reverend Joseph A. Schultz, age 92, of Eau Claire passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his children.

Joseph was born September 14, 1929 at home in Hemlock, MI to Alby and Delia Schultz. After graduating from seminary at Springfield, Illinois in 1954, he married the love of his life, Patricia, on June 12, 1954. From there on they began his ministering beginning with Canada, Medford, Antigo and then retiring from St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Fall Creek.

Joe was loved by so many people. Joe touched many lives as he said, “I live for God”. He was a strong pilar in his community and the Lutheran District. He also was very involved in the Hmong Ministries in Eau Claire. Along with his love for his entire family, he loved hunting, fishing, vegetable gardening and just putzing in his “shop”. He also was one of the few Detroit Lions fans left these days.

Joseph was blessed with four children: Joseph (Linda) of Gig Harbor, WA, Steve (Chris) of Wausau, WI, Susan (who resided with Joseph) and David (who passed away February 1991). He is survived by his children, 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and sister Ruth Myers of Saginaw, MI and many dear friends. He was preceded in death by his wife (Pat) in May 2010, son (David) and grandson (Joey), his parents, two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services for Joseph Schultz were held on Monday, April 11, 2022 at Peace Lutheran Church (501 E. Fillmore Ave., Eau Claire) with Pastor Mark Schultz officiating. Burial was at Trinity Cemetery,

Fall Creek.

