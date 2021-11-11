Ronald M. Robertson, 72, (known to his friends as “Bingo”) passed away Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital after a two-week battle with Covid. His underlying conditions of diabetes, kidney issues, triple by-pass two years prior, and COPD made it extremely difficult.

Ron was born April 14, 1949 to Margaret (Zillmer) and Melvin Robertson of Osseo. He started school at the Requa School, then attended Russell Corner School near Augusta and finally Osseo Schools, after which he served in the US Navy aboard the USS Juneau LPD-10. He was honorably discharged in 1971 and married Ardyth Thompson from Strum.

Ron attended CVTC, worked at Osseo Silo Company, Bush Brothers field crew in Augusta, and later was owner/operator of Osseo Excavation for several years. In recent years he found pleasure in driving for the Amish community.

Ron loved the outdoors and had been an avid hunter up until his health deteriorated. All throughout his life he enjoyed music and self taught himself to play the guitar and piano. He was a Christian and thoroughly enjoyed learning through his Sunday afternoon Bible study group.

He is survived by his wife, Ardy; daughter Melissa (Brett) Semingson of Eleva; son Corey (Hiromi) Robertson of Minneapolis; granddaughter Toni (Brandon) Jahr of Pigeon Falls; great-grandchildren Maverick and Jayda Jahr; sisters Betty Flick and Carol Babiak of Osseo, Marion (Chuck) Zimbauer of Fairchild, and Tammy (David) Gerike of Augusta, sister-in-law Judy (Dominic) Bautch of Strum, along with several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Wayne Brandt; brothers-in-law, Richie Flick, Bruce Babiak, Adrian Thompson, and his “Bud” – grandson Brandon Semingson of Eleva.

Visitation will be this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the funeral service at 2 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, Pastor Bill Kermott officiating. Burial will follow, with military honors, at Levis Cemetery in the Town of Garfield.