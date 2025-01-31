Home / Augusta Area Times / School budget information meeting in Augusta to deal with shortfall

AUGUSTA - A shortfall in the school district budget of Augusta will be the main topic of discussion at an informational meeting in the district next week.

Pecha said the district's small fund balance puts the district in a "difficult position" in making up the shortfall.

The meeting will be held at the middle/high school auditorium beginning at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Superintendent Reed Pecha will give a presentation on the budget situation. Members of the school board plan to be in attendance but no action will be taken.

