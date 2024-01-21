Shooting incident in FC prompts calls for signs from Village

FALL CREEK - A shooting incident in Fall Creek which damaged a home was a topic that came up for discussion at the Fall Creek Village Board's monthly meeting in December back on the 11th at the Village Hall.

Citizen Sue Wright addressed the Board stating there was an incident at her home at 770 Kopplin Rd. in which a rifle was shot from somewhere nearby. The bullet hit their roof, went through the rafters and into their attic. She requested the Village put up signs at the village limits to make people aware that the shooting of firearms is not allowed. Other members of the audience spoke to Wright’s concerns. The matter was unanimously referred to the refer the topic to the Public Works, Public Safety & Property Committee for further consideration.

The Board voted unanimously denied a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for 770 Kennedy Ave for a club. They also approve the amendments to the 2024 budget for capital expenses, approved election inspectors for 2025, and granted bartemder's licenses. They also unanimously approved a resolution to name the new ballfield at Keller Park as Bartow Field.