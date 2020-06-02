St. Joseph’s - Fairview Gearing Up for 150th Anniversary Celebration

By Lori Johnson

FAIRCHILD - There is nothing more beautiful and peaceful than a country church and St Joseph’s Catholic Church-Fairview, located approximately three miles out of Fairchild and served by Father Dan Thelen, is just that. The church itself is located in the township of Cleveland in Jackson County with its grounds extending into Clark County. The church sits on top of a hill, making a beautiful picture as it stands out against a back drop of blue skies, matching the white clouds which hover around it and overlooks woods and acres of farm fields.

Lots of memories linger in this church which is home to close to 100 parishioners in 56 families --150 years worth, in fact. That’s definitely something to celebrate and the members of St. Joseph’s - Fairview are doing something about it.

A celebration is being planned for Saturday, July 18, 2020. Events that day will include Mass at 11:00, followed by a dinner and cake, a raffle, a history tent with a slide show of pictures taken over the years, and other memorabilia. It will truly be a day of reminiscing and good times.

The 150th anniversary committee members are working hard to bring this all about and they need your help. They are looking for names and addresses/phone numbers of former parishioners or anyone with history connected to the parish and who would be interested in coming to the celebration, so a “Save the Date” card can be sent to them.

The committee is also looking for pictures to add to their slide show, and items to be donated for their raffle. For more information, the contact number is 715-334-3931. Please leave a message.

July will be here before you know it, and the members of St. Joseph - Fairview thank you in advance and are looking forward to welcoming the public to their celebration.