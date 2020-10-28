St. Joseph - Fairview holds Drive Thru Lasagna Dinner

By Lori Johnson

FAIRCHILD - The only thing missing were drippy candles.

But everything else you could think of was waiting at the St. Joseph Catholic Church - Fairview for a great lasagna dinner to go.

This drive thru event featured a hearty serving of lasagna, a green salad, Italian bread, dessert and drink for only $10. Friendly people, masked and socially distanced, took your order and within minutes came out with a handled brown bag full of food. Off you went out the exit and toward home where during the drive, the aroma of Italian cooking made you drool. After enjoying the meal, there was an extra surprise of an after dinner mint for a sweet ending.

Over 200 meals were served at the event which was sponsored by the St. Joseph church and PCCW with limited matching funds from Catholic Financial Life Insurance - Alma Center Branch. Proceeds will be used towards the church’s remodeling project.

It takes a great group to organize and run a drive thru dinner smoothly